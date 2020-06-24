Prithviraj Sukumaran & team of Vaariyamkunnan get threats from political outfits over the film's storyline

News reports further state that the lead actor and director have been facing a lot of heat on social media over the film. As per the media reports, the film, Vaariyamkunnan will be based on the Malabar revolution.

The well-known actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran announced his new film, Vaariyamkunnan which will be helmed by Aashiq Abu. The latest news reports suggest that the lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and the team of Vaariyamkunnan has been getting threats from political outfits over the film's story line. As per the media reports, the film, Vaariyamkunnan will be based on the Malabar revolution. The film, will portray the journey of Malabar Mappila rebellion fighter of Variyankunnathu Kunajahmed Haji. The southern actor cum director, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be essaying the lead role of Haji.

The Lucifer director announced the film in an official post on his Facebook account. The fans and followers of the southern star are very excited about the film. But, recently news reports came to light that the film's team has been facing stiff objection from political wings to stop the film. The news update also states that these political wings want Prithviraj Sukumaran to drop the film. According to media reports, Variyan Kunnath Kunjahammed Haji, was a leader of rebel group which fought the British rule in the year 1921.

Variyan Kunnath Kunjahammed Haji reportedly fought the British in Kerala's Malabar region. According to media reports, the Mappila rebellion has begun in the year 1920 during the Khilafat Movement. News reports further state that the lead actor and director have been facing a lot of heat on social media over the film.

(ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran all set to essay a Malabar revolution leader in the upcoming film Vaariyamkunnan?)

Share your comment ×