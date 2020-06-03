Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative for COVID 19; To observe quarantine before returning home

Taking to his Twitter space, Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that he has tested negative for COVID 19.

Mollywood actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter space on Wednesday and announced that he has tested negative for COVID 19. After he returned to Kerala along with his team from Jordan, the actor observed social distancing at a paid quarantine facility. This news has now come up as a sweet one to the fans of the actor/filmmaker. It is expected that he will go back to his residence by the end of this week.

Prithviraj, Aadujeevitham director Blessy, and a team of more than 50 crew members got stranded in Jordan earlier after they flew there earlier this year to shoot some important sequences for Aadujeevitham at Wadi Rum desert. As soon as they reached their shooting location, COVID 19 pandemic gripped the world and they got stranded there for more than two months. Initially, they acquired permission to resume the shooting, which was later revoked by the government of Jordan.

A couple of weeks back, the team returned to Kerala. As soon as the team completed the immigration and COVID 19 testing formalities, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen driving his car from Cochin International Airport to a hotel owned by his friend to observe self-isolation in a paid quarantine facility. Director and other crew members are also observing quarantine at paid and government-provided quarantine facilities.

Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all - @PrithviOfficial @Poffactio pic.twitter.com/kQO94odnCm — POFFACTIO (@Poffactio) June 3, 2020

