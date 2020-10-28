Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative for COVID 19 on rapid test; To be in quarantine for one more week

After a few crewmembers and director developed mild symptoms including fever, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others on the sets decided to do Coronavirus test.

On October 21, Prithviraj Sukumaran had tested positive for COVID 19 while shooting for his upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana. Fortunately, he has now recovered but will stay in quarantine for one more week. The filmmaker-actor took to social media and shared he has tested negative for COVID-19 but on a rapid test and that he will isolate himself for one more week to be double sure. He wrote, "Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern." Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared test results of the rapid test on Instagram.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was asymptomatic and had isolated himself when tested positive. Sharing about being tested COVID-19 positive, Prithviraj had shared earlier on Instagram, "We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation."

Meanwhile, the director of Jana Gana Mana, Dijo Jose Antony has also tested positive for the virus. After a few crewmembers and director developed mild symptoms including fever, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others on the sets decided to do Coronavirus test. The shooting of 'Jana Gana Mana' has been halted until further notice.

