Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID 19 while shooting for Jana Gana Mana: I'm asymptomatic

Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for COVID 19 while shooting for his upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana. The actor took to social media and released a statement regarding the same. The Malayalam actor also revealed that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself until he tests negative for Coronavirus. The shooting of the movie has been halted. Sharing about being tested COVID-19 positive, Prithviraj wrote on Instagram, "We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation."

"I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All the primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern," the statement read. Meanwhile, fans and close friends from the industry are sending speedy recovery wishes to the actor on social media. Prithviraj Sukumaran was shooting for director Dijo Jose's Jana Gana Mana while getting tested for the novel coronavirus. After a few crewmembers tested positive, the actor-director also decided to undergo test and unfortunately, he also got detected for the virus.

Reportedly, Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is also a part of Jana Gana Mana is awaiting results for COVID-19.

Earlier this year, due to the high incidence of travel-related infection, Prithviraj Sukumaran quarantined himself after returning from Jordan. Prithviraj Sukumaran and his 58 member team of Aadujeevitham returned to India after being stranded there for two months. The actor and his team had tested negative then for Coronavirus.

