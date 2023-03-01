Prithviraj Sukumaran to direct Suriya for a biographical film? Deets inside
Prithviraj Sukumaran is directing Suriya for an upcoming film that is based on biscuit king Rajan Pillai.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most popular multifaceted personalities in the South. He is a talented actor and director as well. Now, there are rumours that he will be welding megaphone for actor Suriya. According to reports, he will be directing Suriya for an upcoming film that is based on biscuit king Rajan Pillai.
A few days ago, there were rumours that Prithviraj will only act in the film and it will be a web series and not a movie. Earlier, it was reported that Prithviraj Sukumarnan is set to make his digital with the biographical drama of Rajan Pillai, who was widely known as the 'Biscuit Barron' of India. Now, new reports state that Prithviraj is the director and Suriya will be stepping in the shoes of actor.
Recently, Saregama India's Vice President Siddharth Anand Kumar confirmed that the ambitious project is indeed happening, and the research and script work for the same have been proceeding in full swing. Although, the project is confirmed, it is not known if it's a movie or web series, if Prithviraj Sukumaran or Suriya is going to act.
