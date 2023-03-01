Prithviraj Sukumaran to direct Suriya for a biographical film? Deets inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most popular multifaceted personalities in the South. He is a talented actor and director as well. Now, there are rumours that he will be welding megaphone for actor Suriya. According to reports, he will be directing Suriya for an upcoming film that is based on biscuit king Rajan Pillai.

A few days ago, there were rumours that Prithviraj will only act in the film and it will be a web series and not a movie. Earlier, it was reported that Prithviraj Sukumarnan is set to make his digital with the biographical drama of Rajan Pillai, who was widely known as the 'Biscuit Barron' of India. Now, new reports state that Prithviraj is the director and Suriya will be stepping in the shoes of actor.