Prithviraj Sukumaran to join Nani’s Bloody Romeo after Varanasi? Here’s what we know

Following his big role as Kumbha with Mahesh Babu, Priynaka Chopra in Varanasi, Prithviraj Sukumaran seems to have locked his next big project. While being confined to a wheelchair, director SS Rajamouli has previously shared his praise for the star’s face acting, and it seems that the 43-year-old has already set his eyes on another major appearance. According to 123 Telugu, the actor will be joining Nani for his recently confirmed Bloody Romeo with filmmaker Sujeeth.

Nani’s Bloody Romeo eyes Prithviraj Sukumaran in a big role

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been reported to join actor Nani in the upcoming gangster action film Bloody Romeo next. The buzz surfaced on February 27, 2026, a few days after the official announcement of the film’s name and filming schedule was announced on social media on the occasion of lead star Nani’s 42nd birthday. The casting remains a mere speculation at the moment, as nothing has been revealed from the production or the talent’s side so far.

As per the coverage, Prithviraj Sukumaran is in discussions for an important role in the film being helmed by Sujeeth. He is reportedly being ‘considered for a powerful character,’ however, no details have been revealed so far. The Malayalam star’s possible involvement in another big Telugu project has raised excitement and expectations already.

His previous Telugu-language appearances include Police Police in 2010, followed by Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in 2023. He is already slated to appear in Varanasi next, where he will play the antagonist to Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra and Priyanka Chopra’s Mandakini. His other ongoing projects include the Meghna Gulzar directorial Hindi-language film Daayra with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Nani’s fans are currently awaiting the release of The Paradise, which was recently postponed to August 21, 2026, from its earlier premiere date of March 26.

