Prithviraj Sukumaran to make his digital debut with ‘Biscuit Barron’ Rajan Pillai’s biopic: Read details

Prithviraj Sukumaran , the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema, is undoubtedly one of the busiest pan-Indian stars out there. The actor-filmmaker is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in his kitty, in the Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Prithviraj recently wrapped up the first schedule shooting of his upcoming Bollywood flick Bade Miya Chote Miyan and is reportedly set to resume shooting for the Prabhas-starring pan-Indian flick Salaar . Meanwhile, he is now busy with the location hunt for his upcoming directorial venture, L2 Empuraan.

Earlier, it was reported that Prithviraj Sukumarnan is set to make his digital debut with an upcoming web series, produced by the renowned banner Saregama. It was also rumoured that the project is based on the life of Rajan Pillai, who was widely known as the 'Biscuit Barron' of India. Now, Saregama India's Vice President Siddharth Anand Kumar confirmed that the ambitious project is indeed happening, and the research and script work for the same have been proceeding in full swing.

However, the latest updates suggest that untitled project will go on floors only after Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up his current work commitments. In that case, the actor-filmmaker's highly anticipated OTT project might go on floors only by the second half of 2024. More updates on the project are expected to be out very soon.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's work front

The popular actor is making a comeback to Bollywood by playing the lead antagonist Kabir in the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As per the reports, he is teaming up with star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan and senior actress Kajol for an upcoming psychological drama, soon. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also planning to join Prabhas to shoot for his pending portions in Salaar, very soon.

Later, the actor-filmmaker will take a break from his acting career to concentrate on his upcoming directorial venture L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer. The movie, which features superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, is expected to start rolling by the first week of August, this year.