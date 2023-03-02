Prithviraj Sukumaran to play the antagonist opposite Basil Joseph in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: Reports

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry right now. The multi-faceted talent, has an exciting line-up of films, in the Malayalam, Telugu, and Bollywood industries. The talented actor, who is best known for his unique movie choices and power-packed performances, is now set to play a negative role once again. As per the latest reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing as the lead antagonist in the upcoming comedy entertainer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which features Basil Joseph as the protagonist.

Prithviraj Sukumaran v/s Basil Joseph in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

As per the latest reports, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which is touted to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer, revolves around a wedding that happens in Kerala's famous Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple. Basil Joseph is playing the lead role in the project, which is helmed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey fame director Vipin Das. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, is reportedly playing a negative role in the film. Reportedly, Prithviraj's character in the film is not a cliche villain but will have layers of humour and emotions. Along with playing the lead antagonist in the film, the actor-filmmaker is also co-producing Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil under his home banner Prithviraj Productions, along with E4 Entertainment.

Check out the 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' poster, below:

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph's upcoming projects

The multi-faceted talent is set to make a comeback to Bollywood with the upcoming Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he plays the lead antagonist Kabir. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also teaming up with senior Bollywood actress Kajol and star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan for the upcoming thriller, which has been titled Sarzameen. After wrapping up both projects, Prithviraj will kickstart the shooting of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, in April. Later, he will take a break from acting for his upcoming directorial venture, L2: Empuraan.

Basil Joseph, who enjoyed massive critical acclaim with his directorial venture Minnal Murali, is now concentrating on his acting career. The actor-director earned rave reviews for his performance in the much-loved film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya He. He is reportedly set to team up with National award-winner Fahadh Faasil or Hridayam actor Pranav Mohanlal, for his upcoming directorial venture. Basil is also planning to direct a sequel to Minnal Murali, after his next directorial venture.

