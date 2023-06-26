Prithviraj Sukumaran to take break from work for two months; Here's why

Prithviraj Sukumaran met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. The actor got admitted at a private hospital in Cochin after suffering a leg injury. As per the doctor's advice, he underwent surgery today and is reportedly doing fine. He will be taking a break from work as he has been advised for bed rest for a few weeks.

The Kaapa actor underwent an injury at the hospital and is doing well. He will be discharged in two days and take rest at his home. The doctors reportedly advised him to take complete best rest for the next two months. This long break will reportedly bring a delay to his upcoming films. However, this effect Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar as he has wrapped up shooting for his portions. He is playing an important role in the film.

The Kaduva actor was shooting for an intense fight sequence on the sets of Vilayath Buddha when he met with an accident. The shooting took place at Marayoor in Cochin.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, the talented actor-director will be seen next in his upcoming Bollywood project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. According to sources close to the development, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of a scientist dealing in Artificial Intelligence, Drones, and Robotics in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. “The makers were on the hunt to rope in a credible actor for the part of the antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Prithviraj suits the role like a hand in a glove and is said to be one of the biggest highlights of the film as Ali Abbas Zafar believes that a strong villain makes the heroes even stronger."

The actor is waiting for the release of his ambitious filmAadujeevitham. The film is currently post-production and the release date is yet to be announced. The survival drama Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's best-seller novel of the same, name, is directed by Blessy. He will kickstart the making of his ambitious project L2: Empuraan with actor Mohanlal, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer.

