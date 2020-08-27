Prithviraj Sukumaran & Tovino Thomas look dapper in formals as they share similar mirror selfies before shoot

Sharing the photos, they both revealed that it was taken when they were shooting for a public service film.

Mollywood's sensational actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas have never failed to make the headlines whenever they shared their photos on social media. Yesterday they took to their Instagram space and shared similar mirror selfies. In the photos, they both were seen in formals and they stated that they were getting ready to start shooting for a Public Service Awareness film. It also looked like the photos were taken from the same place as they had similar backgrounds.

Sharing the photo, Prithviraj wrote, “Shoot Day Public awareness film. #CovidBrigade Join the fight #breakthechain”. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas tagged Prithviraj and shared the same caption for his photo. In the photo, Prithviraj was seen in cameo green shirt and light brown trousers, while Tovino Thomas was seen in black denim pants and an indigo blue formal shirt. As soon as the photos came up online, they took over the internet with fans and followers of the actors sharing them across all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a bunch of films in his pipeline including, Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a 100 per cent virtual film directed by Gokulraj. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Minnal Murali. Other than the superhero film, he also has in his kitty, Kala. He will also be seen in also be seen playing a triple role in the big-budget movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal.