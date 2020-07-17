  1. Home
Prithviraj Sukumaran treats fans with a picture of his pet dog Zorro on social media

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has posted an adorable picture with his furry friend Zorro.
Prithviraj took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a photograph of his pet dog Zorro sleeping on his chest.

"Was meaning to cuddle..but fell asleep! Zorro," the actor wrote alongside the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In March, the actor along with over 50-member cast and crew of the Malayalam film "Aaadujeevitham", was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan following the COVID-19 outbreak.

In May, Prithviraj returned to the country after which he was in quarantine.

Earlier this year, Prithiviraj starred in the blockbuster "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" directed by Sachy. The film also stars Biju Menon. It was released in February.

A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project. The story of the action thriller revolves around the dispute between an influential havaldar and a police inspector.

Credits :IANS

