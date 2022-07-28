Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: Time to pull another one of those all nighters
Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and penned a birthday wish for Dulquer Salmaan.
Prithviraj Sukumaran penned special birthday wish for Dulquer Salmaan. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy birthday brother man! Time to pull another one of those all nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead! Looking forward to seeing you flying higher than ever! @dulQuer."
Check out the post below:
Credits: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!