Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes wife Supriya Menon on their 11th wedding anniversary with a throwback VIDEO

Prithviraj Sukumaran has completed 11 years of marital bliss with wife Supriya Menon. The couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary today and Bro Daddy actor shared a lovely video on social media. The clip which showcased the pair sailing was captioned by him as, “11 years! @supriyamenonprithviraj.” Supriya Menon commented on the post, “Happy anniversary Please wrap up soon and come back!”

She also dropped an anniversary video for Prithviraj Sukumaran. The clip had some memorable pictures of the two. She wrote, “Happy 11th anniversary P! You are away shooting for Aadujeevitham again and this is the 2nd time in 11 years that we are apart on this special day! Hopefully, Aadujeevitham will finally be over soon and we can celebrate! Come back soon!! #11&counting#weddinganniversary#prithvi&supriya.”

In the meantime, Prithviraj Sukumaran is presently busy with the final schedule of his upcoming adventure drama, Aadujeevitham. Directed by veteran filmmaker Blessy, the film is based on the novel by Benyamin. The movie talks about the difficulties faced by Najeeb, who unfortunately gets stranded in the middle of the desert. The star has undergone drastic body change for his role in the flick. Amala Paul will play Sainu in the film opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. These two will be accompanied by Rik Aby as Jasser and Talib Mohammad as Senior Arbab.

Additionally, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be a part of the political thriller titled Jana Gana Mana. Helmed by Dijo Jose Antony, the project will release on 28 April this year.

