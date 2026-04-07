Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps filming SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi: “End of a schedule that I’ve worked immensely hard for…”

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has been on a roll, filming some of his upcoming high-stakes projects. One of his highly-anticipated projects is filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language epic action-adventure film, Varanasi. Since the actor wrapped his schedule for the mass-entertainer, he decided to indulge in a delicious meal that he had been avoiding for a while. Check it out!

Prithviraj Sukumaran indulged in a hearty meal to celebrate the schedule wrap

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his dedication and impressive physical transformations. But all of that comes with a price, at the cost of giving up on his favorite means to look and feel his best. Hence, when the actor started filming for S.S. Rajamouli’s Varansi, he must have avoided indulging in high-calorie cheat meals.

But since the filming of the upcoming actioner has ended for him, the Sarzameen actor decided to go out and enjoy some of his favorite foods. Sharing a picture of his sinful indulgence on his Instagram Stories, the actor penned, “End of a schedule that I have worked immensely hard for. Cheat meal well earned. See you in theatres, April 7, 2027. #Varanasi.”

He also thanked ‘Narayan Garu’ for sending him the delicious and massive meal consisting of prawn masala with fried cashews and green chillies, along with a hefty serving of flavourful rice. The dishes looked appetizing and were indeed a perfect reward for his dedication and hard work.

Take a look:

What we know about Varanasi

Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined hands with director S. S. Rajamouli to serve a globetrotting adventure to the audience in the upcoming actioner. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Prithviraj as Rana Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini.

Earlier today, the music composer of the film, Academy Award winner M. M. Keeravani, gave a countdown to the movie, which is scheduled to hit cinemas a year from today, on April 7, 2027. On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote, “365”, reminding the fans of the mass entertainer coming their way next year.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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