Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up shoot of his dream project Aadujeevitham after 'thousands obstacles'

After a long postponement, Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham. The actor, who often regarded the film as his dream project, is beyond elated about finally wrapping up the film after many hurdles. Sharing a few aesthetic pics from Sahara desert and director Blessy, the actor wrote, "14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic…one spectacular vision!

Blessy’s #AADUJEEVITHAM … PACK UP!"

His wife Supriya Menon, who is bankrolling the film, also reacted to finally wrapping up the film and wrote, "Can’t believe this epic journey has culminated finally! All the best to you Najeeb and the whole team! And kudos for seeing Blessy sir’s vision thru! I have seen the endless days of fasting and being hungry to metamorphose into Najeeb! So glad that you and everyone else pulled thru the pandemic and all the other hurdles."

The shoot of the film wrapped nearly after 3 years. The film got postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the shoot for Aadujeevitham kickstarted in Jordan in the year 2020 but was unfortunately stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later the team resumed the shoot in the year 2022 and finally wrapped up after shooting last schedule in Jordan.

The multi-faceted talent had gone through a massive makeover for the perfection of his character in the Blessy directorial.

Also Read: Nazriya Nazim shares a perfect throwback pic of Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh: Miss you guys

The story for Aadujeevitham has been derived from a namesake novel written by the renowned writer Benyamin. The protagonist will essay the role of Najeeb, who is a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The script follows the difficulties faced by Najeeb as he gets stranded in the middle of the desert. Amala Paul will play Sainu, the female lead in the film, alongside Rik Aby as Jasser and Talib Mohammad as Senior Arbab.

Maestro music composer AR Rahman is the music composer for Aadujeevitham and the script is penned by the veteran writer Benyamin. KU Mohanan ishandling the cinematography department of and the editing is by A Sreekar Prasad.