Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up shoot for I, Nobody with director Nissam Basheer, see PIC

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to appear in a lead role in the film I, Nobody. Directed by Nissam Basheer, the actor wrapped up the shoot for the film on February 7, 2026, with its release expected in the summer of this year.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up shoot for I, Nobody

In a recent picture that surfaced online, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen with the crew of I, Nobody. The actor has completed filming for the movie, which is expected to be released in theatres this summer.

See the picture:

I, Nobody is touted to be a blend of action, heist, and socio-political elements and is co-produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. With Rajuettan in the lead role, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakim Shahjahan, and others in key roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the lead role in Vilaayath Budha. Directed by debutant Jayan Nambiar, who previously worked as Prithviraj’s associate director, the film follows the story of Double Mohanan, who sets his sights on a rare sandalwood tree owned by his former schoolmaster, Bhaskaran.

As he vows to smuggle the tree to avenge an old grievance, the film explores the escalating clash between the two men, driven by ego and rising tension.

Along with Prithviraj, the film also features Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, and several others in key roles.

With I, Nobody set to be the actor’s next release, he will subsequently appear in Khalifa. Directed by Vysakh, the film is a gangster action entertainer scheduled for a theatrical release during Onam this year.

Interestingly, the film will feature a cameo appearance by Mohanlal, who will also headline the film’s prequel.

Additionally, Prithviraj will appear as the main antagonist in the action-adventure film Varanasi. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is touted to feature a globetrotting, time-travelling concept, with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-leads. The movie is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sivakarthikeyan shares ‘adrenaline rush’ of meeting Ajith Kumar at Abu Dhabi racetrack