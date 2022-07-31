Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday wish for wife Supriya Menon: No fight too hard, no journey too long with you

On his wife's birthday, Bro Daddy actor Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a heartfelt note for Supriya Menon on Instagram. Dropping a picture of the lovebirds, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday partner! No fight too hard, no journey too long with you holding my hand! To many more and forever! @supriyamenonprithviraj."

For the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon tied the knot on 25th April 2011 in an intimate ceremony in Kerala. They met each other in 2007 in Mumbai. Supriya Menon was working as a journalist and the actor was inspired by the city after reading Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram. The Lucifer star explored the city with her and these two ended up falling for each other. The lovebirds are now proud parents of a daughter named Alankrita, who they welcomed in 2014.



On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has multiple projects in his kitty. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor will play a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, who gets stranded in the middle of the desert in his next, Aadujeevitham. While Amala Paul will be seen in the role of Sainu in the film, Rik Aby will be seen as Jasser and Talib Mohammad will portray Senior Arbab.

He will further share the screen with Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the forthcoming action-comedy, Gold. Filmmaker Alphonse Putharen, who rose to fame with the 2015 romantic flick, Premam has helmed this laughter ride.

The actor has further teamed up with the KGF makers for the flick titled Tyson. Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the script for the movie has been provided by Murali Gopy.

