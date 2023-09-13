Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter Ally got THIS special birthday gift from Dulquer Salmaan and family

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon Prithviraj recently celebrated the ninth birthday of their daughter, Alankrita, or Ally, as she is fondly called. The actor cum filmmaker and his wife were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2014. The couple usually refrains from revealing the face of their daughter to the public and, thereby, does not post or make appearances with her. But on her recent birthday, Prithviraj not only shared a cute picture with her and Supriya but also posted a long note wishing his daughter.

Several of Prithviraj’s film industry friends wished his daughter a happy birthday in the comment section of his Instagram post. Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal Salmaan, who are known to share a great bond with not just Prithviraj but also his family, did something extra sweet on Ally’s birthday.

Dulquer Salmaan and his family gift a special cake to Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter Ally on her ninth birthday

On her ninth birthday, Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal Salmaan send a birthday cake to Ally from their daughter Mariam. The baker shared a picture of the cake and captioned it, ‘For Ally- From Marie! Thank you @amaalsalmaan For ordering’ The baker also tagged Supriya Menon Prithviraj and Amaal Salmaan on the Instagram post.

Underneath the post, Supriya commented that the cake that Amaal sent for her daughter was very delicious. She wrote, ‘What a gorgeous cake @indulgencebyshazneenali! And so delicious too!’ Prithviraj and Dulquer are known to share a great bond with one another, especially in recent years. Not just the two actors, but their families are also quite close to one another.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter Ally celebrated her ninth birthday on September 8

Prithviraj and Supriya, in a joint Instagram post, wished their daughter Ally a happy birthday as she turned nine. Usually, the couple does not prefer to share pictures with Ally and keeps her away from the spotlight, but on her ninth birthday, they chose to make an exception. Wishing Ally a happy birthday, the couple wrote, "Happy birthday baby girl! All of 9 years old.. and so many moments of you making Mamma and Daada feel like we are the children and you the parent! We are so much in awe of your compassion, forgiveness and love for everyone and everything around you! So so proud of the incredible little human you’ve become! You are our forever sunshine! #AllyTurns9."

