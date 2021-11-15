Prithviraj Sukumaran's father in law Vijayakumar Menon passes away

Malayalam actor Prithiviraj’s father-in-law Vijayakumar Menon of Manambarakkad House passed away today, November 15. He was 71. According to reports, Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon's father was battling cancer for a very long time. He also underwent surgery due to cardiac ailment.

Vijayakumar Menon is survived by his wife Plakkott Padma Menon and only daughter Supriya Menon. Supriya was a journalist when she met Prithviraj in Mumbai. After marriage, she went back to journalism for a while and now, she has turned a co-producer with her actor-husband's production company, Prithviraj Productions.

Supriya has backed some popular movies including Driving License and Kuruthi.

