Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from Vilaayath Buddha OUT; Actor unleashes rustic avatar as Double Mohanan

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the renowned actor-filmmaker is now back to work after a 3-month gap. The multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of his third directorial venture L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to his debut movie as a filmmaker, Lucifer. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also busy in his acting, with quite a few promising projects in his kitty.

As you may know, Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his 41st birthday on October 16, 2023, Monday. On the special occasion, the makers of the talented actor's ambitious project Vilaayath Buddha finally dropped his much-awaited first look poster from the movie, on social media platforms.

Prithviraj Sukumaran unleashes rustic avatar as Double Mohanan

As the previously released location stills suggested, Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play a rustic character after quite a long break in Vilaayath Buddha, which marks the directorial debut of Jayam Nambiar, the longtime associate of late filmmaker Sachi. In the promising first-look poster which is now winning the internet, the actor-director is seen in an intense avatar as Double Mohanan, a small-town smuggler.

The poster features the talented actor in a tanned look, with a burning cigarette in his mouth, holding an electric saw machine in his hands. Prithviraj Sukumaran reminds us of some of his celebrated previous characters, including Chandra Haasan from Chakram, in a green-blue checkered shirt and a light blue lungi in the poster which suggests that he is set to deliver yet another intense performance.

Have a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's Vilaayath Buddha first look poster, below:

Prithviraj's accident on the sets of Vilaayath Buddha

Earlier in June 2023, Prithviraj Sukumaran met with an accident on the sets of Vilaayath Buddha, while shooting for an action sequence. The actor suffered a major leg injury and underwent an immediate surgery. Later, he took a three-month break from work to focus on his healing journey, before getting back to sets with L2: Empuraan.

About Vilaayath Buddha

The shooting of Vilaayath Buddha has been put on hold after Prithviraj Sukumaran's accident, and it is expected to be resumed after the actor wraps up the first few schedules of his directorial venture L2: Empuraan. The movie, which is based on GR Indugopan's acclaimed Malayalam novel of the same name, features Kottayam Ramesh, Shammi Thilakan, and Anu Mohan in the other pivotal roles.

