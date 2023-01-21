Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaapa to Ravi Teja's Dhamaka: South movies to watch on OTT platforms this week

After a blockbuster last week for Sankranthi and Pongal with big movies at the theaters, this week has been dull. No major releases have been out at cinema halls this week. However, many promising films released on OTT and entertainment with comfort is the much-needed therapy for the weekend. Content oriented to the mass masala, movies that match all your mood have been released this week. This week many interesting movies in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada were released and you should definitely check them out.

Take a look at the list of movies to watch this week on OTT Kaapa

Language: Malayalam

Streaming: Netflix Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Kaapa with director Shaji Kailas is out on the OTT platform. The film is released on Netflix, on January 19. The gangster drama has managed to impress audiences in theatres. If you are the mood for action, mafia, underworld, cop, and criminal race, then Kaapa is the perfect fit to watch this weekend. Kaapa is set in Thiruvananthapuram and revolves around gang rivalry. It also touches upon the Kaapa Act, which was introduced to rein in bloody gang wars, that once rocked the state, especially the capital city.



Driver Jamuna

Language: Tamil

Streaming: Aha Driver Jamuna, which features Aishwarya Rajessh as the lead actor, has finally been released on the OTT platform. The Tamil film dropped on Aha Tamil on January 20. The project opened to mixed reactions from moviegoers and critics alike. The story of Driver Jamuna revolves around a female cab driver who faces a slew of unanticipated incidents when three criminal-minded passengers hire her vehicle. Driver Jamuna is directed by Kinslin, who made his debut with Vathikuchi (2013). The film also stars Aadukalam Naren, Kavitha Bharathi, and standup comedian Abhishek Kumar, among others and the music is by Ghibran.



Dhamaka

Language: Telugu

Streaming: Netflix Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja got a hit after a long with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's mass action entertainer Dhamaka. The movie was released in the theatres on December 23 and received positive reviews from the audience. Dhamaka will be available to stream on Netflix in India from 22 January. Ravi Teja played the role of Swamy, a street-smart guy and a businessman named Anand Chakravarthy. The Dhamaka cast further incorporates actress Sreeleela as the female lead in the movie. The cast also includes Jayaram, Sreelala, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Chirag Jani, Hyper Adhi, Mohammad Ali, Pavitra Lokesh, Rajshri Nair, Praveen, Tulasi.



Dil Pasand

Language: Kannada

Streaming: Sun NXT Dil Pasand is a Kannada language romantic film, directed by Shivatejass. It stars Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, and Megha Shetty are in the lead roles. The Music is composed by Arjun Janya. The rom-com film, which failed to impress the audience during the theatrical run, is streaming on the OTT platform. It is available for watching on Sun NXT. The story revolves around Santhosh and Minchu, who meet each other via an arranged marriage set up organised by his parents.

Apart from this week, a few weeks before many blockbuster movies are released on OTT, and if you missed watching theN checkout here Mukundan Unni Associates

Language: Malayalam

Streaming: Hotstar + Disney Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s directorial Mukundan Unni Associates, which was released last year, released on OTT. The movie stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tanvi Ram, Arsha Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and George Kora. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics. Unni Mukunda is receiving good reviews and applause from non-Malayali audiences, who have watched the movie on the OTT platform. If you are somebody who loves to watch a good movie irrespective of any language, then do Unni Mukunda to your binge list. Advocate Mukundan Unni, played by Vineeth Sreenivasan, wants to be successful and leaves no stone unturned to achieve growth, prosperity, and respect.