Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest gym PHOTO is proof that Bro Daddy actor is a fitness junkie

Prithviraj Sukumaran stays in the news for many reasons. This time, the Bro Daddy star has created a buzz because of his fitness. He took to Instagram and posted a picture from his workout session. Flaunting those toned biceps, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, “After effects of #KAALIYAN talk through the night! @ravibasrur". The Kaduva actor's latest Insta update was showered with love by the netizens, who flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Not just fitness, but Prithviraj Sukumaran also keeps on dropping sneak peeks from his professional life on the photo-sharing app. Recently, movie buffs were thrilled to know that he has finally wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited film, Aadujeevitham. Revealing some breathtaking photos from the Sahara desert and director Blessy, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on Instagram, "14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic…one spectacular vision! Blessy’s #AADUJEEVITHAM … PACK UP!"

Check out the picture below:

His wife Supriya Menon, reacted to the post, "Can’t believe this epic journey has culminated finally! All the best to you Najeeb and the whole team! And kudos for seeing Blessy sir’s vision thru! I have seen the endless days of fasting and being hungry to metamorphose into Najeeb! So glad that you and everyone else pulled thru the pandemic and all the other hurdles."

The shoot of the Aadujeevitham has been concluded after long 3 years. The project was pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The movie talks about the life of Najeeb, a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The script shows the difficulties faced by him after he gets stranded in the middle of the desert. Now, coming to the other cast, Amala Paul will play Sainu, the female lead in the drama, along with Rik Aby as Jasser and Talib Mohammad as Senior Arbab.

