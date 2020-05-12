Prithviraj Sukumaran's mom Mallika receives a special Mother's Day gift from her fan; Calls it most precious

Prithviraj's mother and Mollywood actress Mallika Sukumaran not only received a special post from her sons but also received a special gift on Mother's Day from one of her fans.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a beautiful picture with his mother. The actor expressed his love for mom as he shared a throwback picture with her on Instagram. Prithviraj's mother and Mollywood actress Mallika Sukumaran not only received a special post from her sons but also received a special gift on Mother's Day from one of her fans. Mallika took to social media and shared a sketch gifted by one of her admires. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "The most precious gift to Me from Neeleswaram , Kasarkodu, Kerala , on Mothers Day.... Sketch by Pen by Biju Allen ,son of one of my greatest admirers Sushama... Thank you my Allen... Beyond Words...."

Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the work front will be seen playing the lead in the south drama titled Aadujeevitham. The film is helmed by director Blessy. Aadujeevitham is based on a novel of the same title by author Benyamin. Now, all eyes are on the south actor and Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumaran. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in stores for them.

