Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother Mallika alleges cyber attack against her son: ‘Deliberate attempt to erase him as an actor’

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Vilaayath Budha was recently released in theaters on November 21, 2025. As the film continues its theatrical run, various rumors have surfaced indicating an alleged cyberattack against the actor and his film. Now, his mother and actress Mallika Sukumaran have reacted to the situation, speaking out against the alleged targeting.

Prithviraj’s mother Mallika Sukumaran responds to cyber attack against the actor

Speaking with Malayala Manorama, Mallika Sukumaran emphasized that Prithviraj Sukumaran is being specifically targeted through cyberattacks and pointed out that none of the actors' organizations have come forward to defend him.

The veteran actress said, "When certain attacks are launched against Prithviraj, there are few to no organizations here that come out to support or defend him. They are blatantly abusing him online, mostly targeting only him.”

She added, “Several people are also unhappy with actor Thilakan's son, Shammi Thilakan, making an upward rise in Malayalam cinema. No organization is willing to give proper clarity, even when we ask about it. There is a deliberate attempt to erase Prithviraj as an actor from the industry, orchestrated by people within Malayalam cinema.”

The actress concluded that unless officials take proper action against such incidents, she will continue to speak out wherever she possibly can.

Her comments come after several online handles allegedly posted uncivilized remarks against the actor and his latest release, Vilaayath Budha.

More about Vilaayath Budha

Vilaayath Budha is a Malayalam-language action drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Directed by debutant and Prithviraj's former associate director, Jayan Nambiar, the film follows the story of Double Mohanan, who sets his sights on a rare sandalwood tree owned by his former schoolmaster, Bhaskaran.

As he vows to smuggle the tree to avenge an old grievance, the rest of the film explores how the two men clash, with ego and tension escalating between them.

Along with Prithviraj, the film features Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, and many others in key roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming films

Prithviraj Sukumaran is next set to appear in the action drama Khalifa, slated for release during Onam 2026. The actor is currently filming for the Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi and the Malayalam film I, Nobody.

