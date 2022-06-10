Prithviraj Sukumaran's next 'Tyson' to be with KGF 2 makers; Will be an action-packed socio thriller

Prithviraj Sukumaran announces his next titled Tyson. The Bro Daddy star will be joining hands with the KGF 2 makers for the action-packed socio thriller. As per sources, the magnitude and scope of the movie Tyson is going to be gigantic. The movie will include a list of top actors and technicians, the details of which will be revealed soon. With the fusion of Hombale films bankrolling the high rich content industry, it might be another blockbuster loading for the Indian cinema that’s currently in the dire straits.

