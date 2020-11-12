Prithviraj Sukumaran's shares a PIC of daughter Alankrita's poem on COVID 19 vaccine; Take a look

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of a poem written by his daughter Alankrita about COVID 19 vaccine on his Instagram account. Check it out.

The Malayalam actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of a poem written by his daughter Alankrita about COVID 19 vaccine. The actor shared a picture which was originally posted by his wife Supriya Menon. The post by Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya read, "So I had told Ally about the vaccine coming sometime end of this year( based on the latest news) and she’s been asking me questions about it everyday like how will they give it, who will get it first etc?Just now after she finished her lessons she called me to show me a poem she’s written about the vaccine! While the spellings may be wrong the emotion is spot on! #GoCoronaGo#BringTheVaccineSoon."

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the upcoming flick called JanaGanaMana. The actor recently announced on his social media handle that he tested positive for COVID 19. The actor shared that he was asymptomatic and was doing fine. The Driving License actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was in Jordan to shoot for his much awaited film called Aadujeevitham. The lead actor as per news reports essays the role of Najeeb in the upcoming drama.

Check out the post

The film titled Aadujeevitham is helmed by ace director Blessy. The news reports about Aadujeevitham state that the cast and crew were stuck in Jordon's Wadi Rum area as the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed and air travel was suspended, including international air travel. The team completed the shoot of the film and returned to the country.

