Prithviraj Sukumaran’s survival drama Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life bags a spot for special category at 97th Academy Awards

2024-Malayalam release Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life witnessed a spectacular performance by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Blessy directorial based on a novel not only received rave reviews from fans and critics alike but also emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

And now, the movie has unlocked another benchmark as it has been shortlisted under the Best Picture category for the 97th Academy Awards. It is all set to make a place amongst 10 selected films in the final round of nominations.

The voting process for the same began on January 8 this year and will continue till January 12. The final nominations based on votes will be announced on January 17, 2025.

Not just the Academy Awards, but the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has also received a prestigious nomination at the 72nd Golden Reel Awards, under the category of Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing.

Sharing the good news, the film’s sound director Resul Pookutty dropped a post on Twitter (now X), and expressed happiness about this monumental feat.

Check out his post here:

He wrote, “It gives me immense pleasure to let you all know that myself and @vijaycanaries is nominated at the 72nd #goldenreelawards at #MPSE of America for our work in the film #TheGoatLife. Thank you for letting us fly @DirectorBlessy @arrahman @PrithviOfficial.”

For the unversed, back in November 2024, it was announced that the movie Aadujeevitham had also earned two special recognitions in Hollywood, as music composer AR Rahman got nominated for his track Periyone at the Music Media Awards.

Other than that, AR Rahman was also nominated in the category of Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language) for the background scores used in the film.

