Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya makes his 40th birthday special with a fun surprise: Find out

As Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates his 40th birthday his better half, Supriya Menon surprised him with a fun getaway. She took to INstagram and dropped a few glimpses of their trip along with a heartfelt birthday wish, "It’s been 15 straight years of celebrating your birthday together! Starting from your 25th to your 40th today, the journey that I’ve witnessed closely is so special and personal. To see you grow from strength to strength in your profession and life and to be there with you personally thru the highs and lows is a true blessing! Happy birthday P, here’s to our next decade of love, happiness, friendship, cinema and life! Go on follow your heart and I will be with you cheering you on holding your hand! I Love you!"