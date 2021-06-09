  1. Home
Prithviraj, Tovino, Dulquer Salmaan stand up against medical workers' assault: Our health is in their hands

Mollywood’s sensational stars including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi have shared the poster and stood up against the assault on medical professionals.
Following the repeated assault and continuous crimes against medical professionals, celebrities in the Mollywood industry have started to extend their support. They are raising their voices against those who are assaulting the medical professionals. Sharing posters, the actors have condemned violence against the medical professionals. While several celebrities are extending their support to Coivd affected people, this act of extending support to the medicos is the need of the hour.

Mollywood’s sensational stars including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi have shared the poster and stood up against the assault on medical professionals. They all shared a poster with blood strained doctor scrub which read ‘Stop attack on doctors. Our health is in their hands’. Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a line up of films in his kitty including Vaariyamkunnan, Aadujeevitham, Kaduva, Cold Case to name a few.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dulquer Salmaan too, has a handful of films in his pipeline including Hey Sinamika, Salute, Kurup and the yet to be titled film with Vyjaanthi Movies. Tovino Thomas, who was last seen in Kala, will be next seen in the superhero fantasy thriller titled Minnal Murali. Aishwarya Lekshmi, on the other hand, will be seen in the Kollywood film Jagame Thandhiram, which will get a direct release on Netflix this month. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it also has Dhanush in the lead role. Prior to this, Mollywood celebrities raised voice against the fake profiles created in their names on the social media app, Clubhouse.

