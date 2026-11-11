Priya Bhavani Shankar Marriage: Indian 2 actress ties the knot with boyfriend Rajvel Raj in intimate ceremony

Priya Bhavani Shankar, the Indian 2 actress and former television host, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj, on November 11, 2026. A video from the actress's wedding has gone viral on social media.

Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Marriage

After being together for more than a decade, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj have taken their relationship to the next chapter. The wedding comes months after speculation about their engagement surfaced online.

For the special occasion, Priya looked radiant in a traditional red saree, complemented by minimal jewellery and a simple hairstyle. Meanwhile, Rajvel opted for a traditional white shirt and dhoti. The couple chose to keep their wedding ceremony intimate, focusing on the private nature of their relationship over the years.

One of the moments captured in the video shows Rajvel walking towards Priya, accompanied by bridesmaids. The clip concludes with the newlyweds sharing a warm hug, offering a glimpse into their intimate celebrations.

According to reports, Priya and Rajvel first met during their college days and have been together for over a decade.

For those unfamiliar, Priya Bhavani Shankar began her career as a television presenter on a Tamil news channel. She later transitioned into acting with the television soap opera Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai on Star Vijay.

In 2017, Priya made her Tamil cinema debut with the romantic comedy Meyaadha Maan, co-starring Vaibhav. The following year, she appeared alongside Karthi in Kadaikutty Singam.

Over the years, she has featured in several films, including Mafia: Chapter 1, Yaanai, STR's Pathu Thala and Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam.

After making her Telugu cinema debut with Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, she went on to appear in Zebra, starring Satyadev, and Gopichand's Bhimaa. She also played a key role in Naga Chaitanya's web series Dhootha.

Additionally, the actress appeared alongside Kamal Haasan and Siddharth in Shankar's action drama Indian 2. Most recently, Priya played the co-lead in Ravi Teja's Irumudi .

Looking ahead, Priya will reprise her role as Debbie in the supernatural horror thriller Demonte Colony III: The End Is Too Far. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and co-starring Arulnithi, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release during Pongal 2027.

The actress also has projects such as Indian 3 and Maragadha Naanayam 2 in her lineup. Additionally, she is expected to reprise her role in Dhootha Season 2.

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