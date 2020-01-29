Priya Bhavani Shankar’s latest selfie sparks rumours about her relationship; Check it out

Priya Bhavani Shankar posted a selfie on her Instagram space and it sparked a massive rumour about her relationship.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, who will be seen next in SJ Suryah’s Bommai, took to Instagram yesterday and posted a selfie, which sparked rumours of her relationship. In the photo, she can be seen wishing her close aide. She captioned it, “I wasn’t surprised when you fell in love with the most happy, confident, less attractive, so called average looking ‘me’ from college a decade ago. But I am surprised you chose to stay with this ‘new me’ through everything. It is NOT fun & exciting to be with a broken person picking their destroyed pieces. In my world full of stars you remain my sunshine! Happy birthday maa” (sic).

Meanwhile, it was rumoured that actor/director SJ Surya proposed to Priya on the sets of Bommai, to which she denied. SJ Suryah cleared the air and slammed the rumours. Taking to his Twitter page, Suryah wrote, "Some idiots have spread the wrong news that I made a love Proposal to @priya_Bshankar and she rejected it .... she a very good friend of mine since “Monster” & sincere actress too that’s it .... pls don’t irritate and spread false baseless rumours ... thx ... sjs".

Meanwhile, Bommai is being directed by Abhiyum Naanum fame Radha Mohan. The film’s first look was revealed recently. Apart from Priya and Suryah, the film will also feature Chandini Tamilarasan in an important role. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the movie. In the first look poster, SJ Suryah can be seen in a suit standing hand in hand with a mannequin. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film is reportedly expected to hit screens on February 14, 2020. Priya has also been roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

