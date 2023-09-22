Priya Bhavani Shankar tears up on stage; reveals mother was diagnosed with cancer

Priya Bhavani Shankar has quickly become one of the most popular actresses in South Indian cinema. The actress, who started off as a newsreader, then ventured into the television industry, before finally making her way to the big screen.

Priya recently took part as the guest of honor in an event that was conducted by the Cancer center of a private hospital, as part of their World Rose Day celebrations. The day and the event was meant to inspire those fighting cancer.

Priya Bhavani Shankar opens up about her mother’s cancer diagnosis

While addressing the audience, the Thiruchitrambalam actress revealed that her mother was diagnosed with cancer just last year. She teared up while speaking about the incident, something that the audience did not expect.

She revealed that her mother was diagnosed with cancer and her doctors had advised the actress to get tested as well.

A loose translation of Priya’s speech would be: “Last year, my mother was diagnosed with cancer. The doctors asked me to get tested as well. When she was sick, I often told her that she would get well soon. Since it was detected early on, we are able to work out a treatment for her. It was really encouraging to see that so many people came here today, and shared their experiences with us.”

The actress also revealed that she does not want to lose her mother to cancer, and reiterated the point that the most important thing to do would be to trust the doctors. Apart from her speech, the actress also personally interacted with the patients, giving them hope and offering them comfort by hugging them.

On the work front

Priya Bhavani Shankar was last seen in the film Bommai, which featured SJ Suryah, and was helmed by Radha Mohan. The music for the film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The actress would next be seen in the film Demonte Colony 2, which features Arulnithi and Meenakshi Govindarajan. The film is helmed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The Thiruchitrambalam actress would also be seen in the Telugu film Zebra, helmed by Easwar Karthic. Priya also recently revealed that she would be a part of the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is helmed by S. Shankar.

