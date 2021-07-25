Priya Malik wins Gold for India at World Wrestling Championship: Samantha Akkineni and others congratulate

Indian wrestler Priya Malik has earned India a Gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship, in Hungary. She has grabbed gold in the women's 73 kg weight category and this big win comes a day after Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the Women's 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics. Priya Malik is being showered with congratulatory wishes on social media. South celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Lakshmi Manchu, and others have taken to their social media to send best wishes to Priya Malik for her big win at Wrestling Championship, being held in Budapest, Hungary.

Samantha Akkineni wrote, "our women are killing it." Lakshmi Manchu, on the other hand, penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "Another Proud Moment for India! #PriyaMalik wins GOLD at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Hungary. What a splendid moment to see another Indian WOMAN bring glory to our country."

Sai Dharam tej tweeted, "And it’s gold for India…thank you #priyamalik we are proud of you."

Other celebs like director Anil Ravipudi, actor Bobby have also congratulated Priya for making India proud. Director Anil wrote, "India's women power! congratulations #PriyaMalik on Winning Gold medal for our Country in World cadet championship."