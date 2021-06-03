Priya Mani of The Family Man 2 dazzles like a queen in a floral organza saree; Yay or Nay?

Priya Mani shares her stunning photos nailing an ethnic look, with her makeup and hairdo game on point. Take a look.

When it comes to fashion, celebs are looked upon by millions. Be it their airport looks, gym looks, or stylish appearances, celebrities never fail to dish out major fashion goals. In the South film industry, there are many actresses who are known for their impeccable fashion sense. Amongst them, South beauty Priya Mani tops the list. Right from nailing an ethnic look to rocking chic outfits, The Family Man 2 actress can pull off any ensemble like a pro.

Recently, she left everyone mesmerized with her fabulous saree look. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya shared a couple of her stunning photos that speak volumes about her sartorial choices. The actress can be seen donning a beautiful floral organza saree styled by costume designer Mehek Shetty. Her makeup and hairdo are done by Pradeep Doiphode. Priya's latest clicks have left her friends and fans awestruck.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Reigning my love for the timeless classic by @rubabbyranjam !! Styled by none other than my favouritest louuu @mehekshetty. pictures courtesy my favourite @sandeepgudalaphotography makeup and hairstyle by my favourites @pradeep_makeup and @shobhahawale .. #dheekingsvsqueens #etv #sareelove #wildcardwednesday #dontmissout."

Take a look at Priya Mani's post below:

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, the actress is awaiting the release of her forthcoming show The Family Man 2 which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Priya Mani will reprise her role as Suchitra Tiwari in the web show. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, 2021. Let us know what you think of Priya Mani's saree look in the comments section below.

Credits :Priya Mani Instagram

