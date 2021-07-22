Priya Mani opens up on her relationship with husband Mustafa amidst accusations by ex wife Ayesha

The Family Man 2 fame actress Priya Mani and her husband Mustafa Raj's marriage stands to be challenged in court. The couple got married in 2017. However, according to Mustafa Raj's first wife Ayesha, their marriage is invalid. Mustafa’s first wife Ayesha has challenged their marriage in court with a legal notice, mentioning Mustafa never legally got divorced from her and that his marriage with Priya Mani is invalid. "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor," Ayesha stated in an interview with ETimes.

While Mustafa says that charges against him are false, Priya Mani, amidst the controversy says 'they are very secure' in a relationship. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Priya Mani said, "Communication is the key. If you're asking about the relationship between me and Mustafa, by far... We are definitely very secure in our relationship, even though right now, he is in the US; he's working there. We make it a point that we talk to each other every day. At least if not what has happened every day, then just 'hi' or 'hello'. If he's busy with work, he'll probably call me or text me once he's free. Or vice versa, if I'm busy with shooting, I would do that."

The Family Man 2 fame actress further added, "We definitely make it a point to communicate with each other. If not anything, just a small thing like 'are you OK?' That really goes far; if he's tired or if I am, if somebody is there to ask him, it speaks volumes about the person and what they feel about you. We are very secure, we make it a point to talk to each other, and that is the key to every relationship."

