Priya Parkash Varrier slays the traditional attire as she looks royal in green anarkali dress; SEE PICS

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation in India when her wink act from the movie Oru Aadar Love went viral. The wink made her a celebrity and National crush among the youth of India as she captivated the hearts of young guys. Thereafter, She has been referred to as the ‘wink girl,' who has bagged movies offers in different lingual industries.

Priya Prakash Varrier is very active on social and enjoys a huge fan following, who shares mesmersig photos on the daily basis. Today, the actress yet took our hearts with her traditional look as she shared a series of photos of herself in anarkali. Priya looks regal and beautiful as she can be seen wearing a green embroidery anarkali dress by Mrunalini Rao with minimal makeup and chandbali earrings. She looks royal as a queen in the green dress and is giving out major fashion cues on how to ace the traditional look perfectly.

Sharing the photos, she captioned with a perfect quote by Rumi, "The beauty you see in me is a reflection of you.” ~Rumi."

On the work front, Despite the pandemic, Priya Prakash Varrier has bagged success with two of her Telugu films titled Nithiin starrer Check and Teja Sajja starrer Ishq -Not a Love Story, which were released during a pandemic on OTT platform and theatres, respectively. For her next, the actress has a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya, which she is busy shooting.