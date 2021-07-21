Priya Prakash Varrier and Teja Sajja starrer Ishq to release in theatres on THIS date; Check out

Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier are the new age stars, who recently bagged a super hit in 2021 with Zombie Reddy and Check, respectively. The young actors will be teaming up for the first time in the upcoming Telugu movie titled Ishq, with the tagline- not a love story. It is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. The trailer of Ishq, which was launched by Sai Dharam Tej received a great response and garnered a wide range of attention. Now the makers announced a new release date of the film post lockdown and reopening of theatres.

The makers of the film took to social media and announced that Ishq is all set to release in theatres on July 30. The film was slated for release on April 23. However, due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed indefinitely. After an unexpected delay due to Coronavirus, Ishq will be the first of few films to release in theatres post lockdown. Taking to Instagram, the Wink Girl wrote, “Let's reboot the theatrical experience on a thrilling note! #ISHQ, Not A Love Story Only in CINEMAS from JULY 30, 2021!."

Ishq tells the story of a young couple who part ways after they are mentally and physically harassed by two men while on their road trip. This movie is directed by SS Raju. Music is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. Ishq is produced by N.V. Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar under the Mega Super Good Films banner.