Priya Prakash Varrier claims 'viral wink' was her idea; Director Omar Lulu suggests medicine for 'memory loss'

It is well known that Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation with a wink in the movie Oru Adaar Love by director Omar Lulu. In fact, she became so popular that she has been referred to as a wink beauty post her performance in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in the film. Now, after many years, the actress claimed that she was the one who came up with the wink idea for the film. The director hit back at her claims and made fun of her memory.

Omar Lulu took to Instagram and shared a clip of Priya Prakash Varrier contradicting her statements from different interviews. He slammed her on his Instagram post and wrote, "Poor child must have forgotten for 5 years. Vallyachandanadi is the best for memory loss."

He posted another of the medicines he had recommended for good memory and wrote, "This came across my movie and dedicated to many people who lost their memory later." The director suggested Priya to take Vallyachandanadi, which is an Ayurvedic medicine for memory loss, and said it was his idea and stated this in a TV interview five years ago.

Check out director Omar Lulu's dig at Priya Prakash Varrier



This has become a topic on social media as many netizens reacted to Priya Prakash Varrier and Omar Lulu's issue. Many fans made fun of the actress as one of the users wrote, "It's been 5 years, both of them have to credit for is an eyebrow raise and a wink." Well, Priya Prakash Varrier is yet to react to Omar Lulu's jibe at her through his Instagram posts.

About Oru Adaar Love

Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation with her wink in the Manikya Malaraya Poovi's song. It is one of the most popular songs on YouTube and has over 107 million views on YouTube so far.

The film features Priya Prakash Varrier and Noorin Shereef with Roshan Abdul Rahoof in the lead roles. The story deals with high school romance and became a blockbuster hit.

