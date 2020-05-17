Priya Prakash Varrier deactivates her Instagram account; Goes on social media detox?

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier has deleted her account that has more than 7 million followers. Looks like she has taken a temporary break from social media amid lockdown.

Looks like wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier needs a little “me” time as she deactivates her Instagram account. Priya, who has earned a massive fan following on social media only over her one wink scene, has apparently decided to stay away from social media trolls and negativity. While the young actress didn't mention any specific reason over the same, looks like Priya has taken a temporary break from social media amid lockdown. Priya Prakash Varrier has deleted her account that has more than 7 million followers.

The last she uploaded were videos of her uttering some popular Malayalam dialogues. A lot of fans also demanded her to do tik tok videos in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The young actress is not only popular down South but also among Hindi audience. Priya became the national crush after her Oru Adaar Love’s song Manikya Malaraya Poovi went viral on social media. From , to Allu Arjun and Vicky Kaushal, many celebs tried to re-enact Priya's popular wink scene.

On the work front, Priya signed her first Bollywood film, called Bungalow. The film also stars actor-director Arbaaz Khan. She will also be seen in her second Hindi movie titled, Love Hackers.

Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty.

Credits :Instagram

