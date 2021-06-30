Priya Prakash Varrier drops a sensuous photo in black dress and smokey eye makeup; Fans are going gaga over it

Priya Prakash is a gorgeous beauty in this latest picture as she flaunts her smokey eye makeup, done by her best friend. This picture is currently taking the internet by storm.

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation in India when her wink act from the movie Oru Aadar Love went viral. The wink made her a celebrity among the youth of India as she captivated the hearts of young boys. She became so popular that people began referring to her as the ‘wink girl.’ The actress recently shared a jaw-dropping picture with stunning makeup, which is setting the internet on fire.

Priya Varrier took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous new photo of herself, in which she is seen sporting killer expressions. Clad in a black deep-neck dress, Priya looks way beyond beautiful in the smokey eye makeup. The actress also mentioned that the makeup was done by her best friend, who also happened to click this stunning picture. Sharing the photo, Priya wrote, "My best friend clicked my pictures. Ps: He’s the MUA as well” Her huge fanbase on social media is going gaga over her jaw-dropping picture.

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in the Telugu movie titled Check, which also marked her debut in Tollywood. She played the love interest of Nithiin in the film, even though her screen scope was limited, she received a good response for her performance as Yatra. The film was released on 26 February 2021. For her next, Priya has a Kannada film, Vishnu Priya, and a Telugu film named Ishq in her kitty.

Credits :Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

