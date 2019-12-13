Priya Prakash enjoys chaat in the chilling climate as she shoots for her Bollywood film in Lucknow

Priya Prakash Varrier, who looks super excited about her second Bollywood film, took to Instagram and shared a few photos as she enjoys the chilling climate and Lucknow chaat amidst the shoot.

The 'Wink' girl Priya Prakash Varrier has kick-started with the shooting of her upcoming second Bollywood film, Love Hackers. After Oru Adaar Love, Priya signed her first Bollywood film, called Bungalow, in which she is sharing screen space with actor-director Arbaaz Khan. Well, now the young actress has commenced with the shooting of Love Hackers in Lucknow. Priya, who looks super excited about the film, took to Instagram and shared a few photos as she enjoys the chilling climate and Lucknow chaat amidst the shoot.

Priya Prakash Varrier also shared a photo of her enjoying hot noodles as she explores the city with the cast and crew of Love Hackers. The upcoming Hindi film stars Siddharth Mahajan in the lead and is directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. Priya's character is said to be shown as someone who falls prey to cybercriminals, however, nothing much about the film has been revealed yet. While the first schedule kick-started in Lucknow, the rest of the movie will be canned in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

According to reports, Priya will also be seen in a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Shreyas is the son of Sandalwood producer K Manju and marked his acting debut with Phademulli. The young talent will be seen playing a girl-next-door role in this film which is touted to be rom-com. The makers are eyeing for January 2020 release.

