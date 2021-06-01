Priya Prakash Varrier flaunts her beautiful features and wows the netizens with alluring self portraits

In the photos, one can see the wink girl flaunting her beautiful facial features and curly hair.

Priya Prakash Warrier is one of the most popular actresses in the South entertainment industry. From time to time, her photos and videos go viral on the internet. It would not be an understatement to call her the mother of all viral figures, as she took over the internet with some cute little winks. This time around, it looks like she is determined to be the talk of the town yet again.

In her latest Instagram post, she has shared a few photos, where she is seen posing for alluring self portraits. In the photos, one can see the wink girl flaunting her beautiful facial features and her perfect curly hair will surely make her fans go gaga. After a few weeks of sabbatical last year, Priya rejoined social media stated that she took the break for her to take care of her mental health. Priya, who has a massive fan following of over 7 million on Instagram, stayed away from social media to keep up with her health and mental peace.

Priya also explained in a post why it was important for her to deactivate her account. On the work front, Priya was last seen in Nithiin starrer titled, Check. The film also had Rakul Preet Singh as the second lead actress alongside Priya Varrier. MM Keeravani composed the music for the film. Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Apart from this, Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty.

