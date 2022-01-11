Priya Prakash Varrier gives 'filmy vibes' as she chases waves and sunset at the beach in a saree

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame a couple of years ago by breaking the internet with her wink. It was a scene from Oru Adaar Love that made her a sensation. The 21-year-old actress never misses being in the limelight with her beautiful pictures and this time it ain't any different.

Priya Prakash Varrier took to her Instagram and shared a video giving filmy vibes. The actress can be seen wearing a saree as she chases for sunset and waves at the beach. She looks beautiful as ever in a black saree, with open tresses and bindi. Who knew a saree can be a beach outfit and be so good.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Priya Prakash Varrier is currently on a short trip to Sri Lanka. The actress is sharing some amazing pics on her Instagram and giving major vacay goals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in Check. Starring Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marked Priya’s debut in Tollywood. The actress will be seen next has a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya, which she is busy shooting.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas pens lovely note to wish daughter Izza on 6th birthday & it'll fill your heart with happiness