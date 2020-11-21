Priya Prakash Varrier glitters in a sequin saree as she sings Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya; WATCH

Taking to her Instagram space, Priya Prakash Varrier shared a video, where she is seen singing the famous song of Ranbir, Channa Mereya.

Priya Prakash Warrier is one of the most popular actresses in the South entertainment industry. From time to time, her photos and videos go viral on the internet. It would not be an understatement to call her the mother of all viral figures, as she took over the internet with some cute little winks. This time around, it looks like she is determined to be the talk of the town yet again.

In her latest Instagram post, she has shared a video, where she is seen in a maroon sequin saree and she is all about bling in the outfit. In the video, she was seen singing for ’s Channa Mereya beautifully, as her folks are seen cheering on her. Meanwhile, a few months ago during the lockdown in June, Priya, who has a massive fan following of over 7 million on Instagram, had decided to stay away from this platform to keep up with her health and mental peace. Priya explained why it was important for her to deactivate her account.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh flashes a big smile as she gives a sneak peek into her Maldives beach fun; WATCH

See her video here:

On the work front, Priya will be seen in Nithiin starrer titled, Check. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh as the second lead actress alongside Priya Varrier. MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the film. Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×