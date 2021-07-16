Priya Prakash Varrier is a happy soul as she wanders on Russian streets; See vacay PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Priya Prakash Varrier took to Instagram and shared photos from her vacay in Moscow, Russia. The actress is enjoying the trip with her gang of friends.

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation in India when her wink act from the movie Oru Aadar Love went viral. The wink made her a celebrity overnight with millions of followers on social media platforms as she captivated the hearts of young boys. After that wink act, the actress is popularly referred to as the ‘wink girl.’ She is an avid social media user and often shares beautiful photos and videos to entertain her fans. Today, Priya gave a glimpse into her vacation in Russia with these stunning photos and videos.

Priya took to her social media account and shared beautiful photos and videos of herself as she wandered on the streets of Russia. The actress has jetted off to the capital with her friends and is spending time at Red Square, the streets of Moscow and shopping at the malls. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a denim skirt and pink crop top, looking cute as always. Take a look here:

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in the Telugu movie titled Check, which also marked her debut in Tollywood. She played the love interest of Nithiin in the film, even though her screen scope was limited, she received a good response for her performance as Yatra. The film was released on February 26, 2021. For her next, Priya has a Kannada film, Vishnu Priya, and a Telugu film named Ishq in her kitty. Though the suspense thriller was slated for release on April 23, it was postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

Credits :Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

