Priya Prakash Varrier kickstarts 2022 with an emotional note: Grateful for every single person who stood by me

South sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has begun the New Year with an emotional post. She wrote, “Dear 2021, you were not an easy one. I had to put up quite a fight to get through you. I found myself questioning faith, trust and human relationships. You were more about survival that life for me, I’m a little disappointed in you cause you were quite harsh on me. I won’t lie, But I don’t blame you as much as I blame my own expectations”.

Priya further wrote “I should be mad at myself for thinking that you would miraculously turn my life upside down, just not how I wanted you to. It’s honestly very hard to find the silver linings amidst all of this but I’m still standing. I’m sure you’ve prepared me enough for the upcoming battles of a fresh year. I’m grateful for every single person who stood by me and made things a tad better.” The actress has started the 2022 on a positive note just like anyone of us. The actress frequently treats her fans with beautiful pictures on her social media handle.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Priya will be a part of VK Prakash’s romantic drama Vishnu Priya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in the lead and is slated to release on 24 February 2022. Also, she will star in Prasanth

Mambully’s Sridevi Bungalow. The film features Aseem Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Mukesh Rishi, Dinesh Lamba and Sandeep Bharadwaj.