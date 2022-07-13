Priya Prakash Varrier looks alluring in a red top with a plunging neckline in her latest PHOTOS

Priya Prakash Varrier has mastered the art of setting the internet on fire and yet again, she has managed to garner numerous eyeballs with her latest photoshoot. Posting some blazing pictures in a red top with a plunging neckline, paired with pink polka dot trousers on Instagram, she accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings. The trendsetter can be seen posing on her bed in this ravishing social media update. Her latest outfit of the day makes for perfect date night attire.

Priya Prakash Varrier keeps on dropping sizzling updates on the photo-sharing app and the fans love her for it.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, she has three promising movies waiting to be released this year. One of these flicks is the Sandalwood movie Vishnu Priya which is expected to be out in the cinema halls on 25th July. Shreyas K Manju is also a part of the film's primary cast. Touted to be a romantic drama, the project has been helmed by renowned Malayalam director VK Prakash.

Vishnu Priya has been financed by actor Shreyas’ father, K Manju. Going by the reports, the filming of the drama took place in different locations including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chikmagalur within Karnataka.

Now talking about the technical crew, Vinod Bharati is the cinematography for the film, and Suresh Urs is on board the project as the editor. Gopi Sundar is the music composer for the movie. He is known for films like Premam, Geetha Govindam, and Bangalore Days, among others.

Priya Prakash Varrier also has Suraj Varma's directorial Kolla and Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow in her kitty.

