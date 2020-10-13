  1. Home
Priya Prakash Varrier looks ETHEREAL in a rustic hand painted and embroidered lehenga & we can't stop staring

Priya Prakash Varrier's fashion sense is all about comfort and chic. But this time, she has stepped out of her comfort zone.
7386 reads Mumbai
Priya Prakash Varrier looks ETHEREAL in a rustic hand painted and embroidered lehenga & we can't stop staring
Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier is ruling the Internet with her latest photos in printed lehenga. The young actress recently took to Instagram and shared a series of her photos and we can't get enough of how stunning it looks. The Oru Adaar Love looks drop-dead gorgeous in a rustic hand-painted and embroidered lehenga by 'Dhaga ki Kahani'. She accessorised her look with a royal choker and a pearl neckpiece that we have all our eyes on. For her hair, Priya kept it messy in a bun and completed the stunning look with minimal makeup, a bindi and bright lip colour. Festive and glamorous look to take cues from. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Priya Prakash Varrier's fashion sense is all about comfort and chic. But this time, she has stepped out of her comfort zone and is killing it with her stunning outfit. The young actress' latest look is getting a lot of likes and comments on Instagram. Malayalam actress Pearle Maaney also could not stop herself from complimenting Priya for her latest look. She dropped a comment that read, "If looks could kill !! simply beautiful.. it’s not easy to pull off certain looks but you carry this whole look perfectly." 

Check Priya Varrier's latest viral look and we bet you won't stop staring at it: 

On the work front, Priya will be seen alongside Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh in their upcoming film titled, 'Check'. Directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the film is said to be prison drama. MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the film. 

Also Read: Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier's starrer titled Check; Pre look RELEASED 

The Sridevi Bungalow actress has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty. 

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

is the neck not too low . who will wear this "traditional " garb in a traditional assembly among family members ?

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Ugh! Cringeworthy

