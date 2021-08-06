Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous as she paints the gram red with this stunning outfit; See PHOTOS

Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as ‘Wink Girl’, became an overnight sensation in India when her wink act from the movie Oru Aadar Love went viral. The wink made her a celebrity among the youth of India as she captivated the hearts of young boys with her wink. The young beauty bagged numerous movie offers in multiple lingual industries. Today, Priya shared pictures of herself in a stunning outfit and painted the gram red.

Priya Prakash Varrier took to Instagram and shared few pics, in which she looks gorgeous. The actress wore a spaghetti red top and a black skirt with a sleek hairstyle. She looks perfect in the subtle makeup, which she added oomph with red lipstick. Dress by Susan Lawerence, Priya styled the look by Asaniya Nazrin. Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, Priya took the internet by storm with her vacation friends. The actress went to the capital with her friends and spent time at Red Square, the streets of Moscow and shopping at the malls. Pictures of Priya went viral on social media, which also rose to controversy when some people made remarking comments on the vlogs her friends posted.

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier is basking the success of her two Telugu movies Nithiin starter Check and Teja Sajja starrer Ishq, which were released during a pandemic and became successful ventures. For her next, the actress has a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya, which she is busy shooting.