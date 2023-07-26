Priya Prakash Varrier maximizes hotness as she enjoys the beach on exotic Phuket vacation; PICS

Priya Prakash Varrier has been generating a lot of buzz lately. Well, Priya has been the talk of the town even before her cinematic debut. Just for a mere wink in a song from a movie that had not even been released, she became a national crush. Throughout her career, through all her ups and downs, the actress has managed to rise above hate.

After her debut with Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love, Priya initially struggled to be part of good films. But it is not wrong to say that the actress has finally found her footing. 2023 has especially been a great year for the actress, and it is only getting better as Bro is yet to be released. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro will also feature the actress, and this could pave the way for Priya to get even bigger opportunities.

In the midst of her busy professional life, which is on an upward spree, Priya took off for a vacation in Phuket. The actress looked her absolute best in the pictures she shared from her time there.

Priya Prakash Varrier turns up the heat as she drops surreal pictures from her beach holiday in Phuket

Priya Prakash Varrier is here for the long haul

Priya looked absolutely ravishing in the shared pictures, which gave glimpses of her having a cheerful time with her friends in Phuket. This would have been a much-needed vacation for the actress just before the release of Bro. If Bro becomes a hit, then there will be no stopping Priya.

Coming back to her vacation, the actress enjoyed a good time on the beach during their break time. From the pictures, it is clearly evident that the actress and her friends had a great time during their short vacation. Along with the photo dump, Priya also wrote a caption about the vacation that will surely make anyone want to pack their bags and leave for a vacation.

Priya’s caption read, "Who could resist the clear blue waters at Phi Phi? Not even the two of my best friends who were trembling at the thought of getting in.None of us know how to swim,yet had the best time snorkeling and just chilling with the fishies! Thank you @angsanalagunaphuket for your hospitality and @pickyourtrail for making it happen!"

From her words, it is clear as day that the actress and her friends were having the best time during their Phuket vacation.

